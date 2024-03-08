More Rainfall Predicted Across Country

A westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan on 09th March and likely to extend to upper parts on 11th March followed by another westerly wave on 12th March.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued the following forecast for different regions in the country.

Balochistan: Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on 09th (evening/night) and 10th March.

While, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chagi, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from 10th to 13th March with occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rain-wind thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from 10th (evening/night), 11th March & 12th (evening/night) to 14th March.

Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected on 13th and 14th March.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 11th & 12 (night) to 15th March.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavyfalls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar from 11th, 12th (evening/night) to 14th March. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on 13th March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Sindh: Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu on 10th & 12th March during evening/night. Dry/windy weather is expected in southern parts of the province.

Possible Impacts and advises:

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur on 09th (night) & 10th March, While snowfall may distrupt traffic flows in northern parts of Balochistan from 10th to 13th March.

Heavy rain with isolated heavy snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on 13th & 14th March.

Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

Tourists are advised not to travel unnecessarily, while farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops.