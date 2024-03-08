New CM KP Restores Free Treatment Under Health Card

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 1:48 pm

The residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) will once again have access to free medical treatment at hospitals across the province with the reinstatement of the Sehat Card.

On Thursday, the newly-elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, announced the restoration of the health card for the entire population of the province.

During a meeting with the officials of State Life Insurance, Gandapur stated that access to Sehat Card will be restored from the 1st of Ramadan.

Following the orders of the Chief Minister, Rs. 5 billion were immediately released to the insurance company for the purpose. Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that after ensuring law and order, the welfare of the people stands as the primary priority of the provincial government.

He reiterated that the Sehat Card remains the central public welfare initiative, adding that the program will continue at all costs.

Gandapur further stated that funds for the payment of State Life arrears will be allocated on a priority basis. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to implementing necessary reforms to ensure transparency in the scheme, aiming to maximize benefits for the public.

Arsalan Khattak

