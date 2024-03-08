PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 Points Table as Peshawar Zalmi Confirms Playoffs Spot

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 10:53 pm

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam scored a majestic fifty with a strike rate of 176.67, Saim Ayub played his role as an aggressor top of the order and scored 30 runs off 12 deliveries with a strike rate of 250.00

Rovman Powell and Tom Kohler Cadmore accumulated plenty of runs with their aggressive batting and due to their contributions, Zalmi posted 196-8.

Tom Kohler Cadmore scored a quickfire 33 runs with a fiery strike rate of 173.68 and Rovman Powell also made crucial 28 runs to help Peshawar put up a par score of 190.

Akeal Hossein had a magical night in the first innings for Quetta Gladiators as he picked up the first hattrick in the Pakistan Super League 9 season. He finished his 4 overs quota with a figures of 4-25.

Luke Wood and Saim Ayub bowled exceptionally well but Mehran Mumtaz was the pick of the bowlers as he used his line and length perfectly finishing with 2-22 in his 4 overs.

Quetta Gladiators batting had nothing to show for in the reply to their run chase as they fell way short by 76 runs.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1.    Multan Sultans Q 8 6 2 0 12 0.967
2.    Peshawar Zalmi Q 9 5 3 1 11 0.148
3.    Islamabad United 9 4 4 1 9 0.227
4.    Quetta Gladiators 8 4 3 1 9 -0.635
5.    Karachi Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.241
6.    Lahore Qalandars 8 1 6 1 3 -0.681

 

Shayan Obaid Alexander

