Mohsin Naqvi Likely to Leave PCB for Important Position in PM Shehbaz’s Cabinet

Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly set to leave the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) premier position, according to broadcast journalist Muneeb Farooq.

A prediction of Naqvi joining the federal cabinet as an Interior Minister is on the cards, as the new national coalition is unveiling names with each passing day.

To make this prediction possible, Naqvi would need to become a Senator in the Upper House. Elections of the Upper House are set to take place later on in March after multiple lawmakers are vacating their seats due to the end of their six-year tenures.

He could also be appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior.

Naqvi’s PCB position has already been challenged in the Islamabad High Court after his name was put in PCB’s Board of Governors by the Caretaker Prime Minister.

The petitioner alleged that a Caretaker PM doesn’t have the powers to make a certain individual head the PCB, rather it is the prerogative of the elected Prime Minister.