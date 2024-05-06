Apple’s Folding Screen Laptop Could Launch Before iPhone Fold

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 6, 2024 | 5:05 pm

Apple’s folding iPhone has long been rumored to be the company’s first foldable device, but that may not be the case according to a new report from analyst Jeff Pu. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the analyst report sheds light on a much bigger foldable display that could be a hybrid of an iPad and a MacBook.

According to a new investor note from the analyst, this foldable hybrid will go into mass production in late 2025, meaning we could expect to see an official launch by the end of 2025. It will be a massive 20.3-inch foldable screen which is why it is believed to be either a foldable MacBook or a hybrid iPad/MacBook device serving as an alternative to the original models.

Apple to mass produce foldable hybrid in late 2025

It is worth mentioning that Jeff Pu’s claims go against analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s word, who is known for Apple-related leaks. Kuo says that the foldable hybrid Apple device will launch much later in 2027, but his report makes no mention of the long-rumored foldable iPhone. Similar to Samsung, the folding iPhone is also expected to come in a Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold style form factors.

The foldable iPhone is expected to come in two screen sizes, 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches. Apple has previously experimented with various foldable iPhone models but has been cautious about entering the market because of durability concerns. The company is also concerned about design flaws like the noticeable crease seen in foldables launched over the last few years.

But as mentioned earlier, a folding iPhone is not expected to launch anytime soon, so we recommend not holding your breath for it.

