All You Need to Know About Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo is gearing up to launch not one, but two foldable phones at the same time later this month. This launch will include the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro and now we have a detailed picture of expected specifications thanks to a new report.

Similar to Honor’s Magic V2 foldable, the Vivo X Fold 3 lineup is also going to be extremely thin and light. Vivo claims that the duo will be even slimmer than the Vivo X5 Max from 2015, which is known for being one of the thinnest smartphones in the world.

Similar to Honor’s claims, Vivo also says the X Fold 3 will be lighter than traditional bar phones without revealing specific numbers. Despite the thinness, the foldable will maintain IPX8 resistance.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be the first foldable to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC since the chipset only came out a few months ago and has only been seen on traditional flagship phones. The non-Pro sibling will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

The X Fold 3 lineup is set to feature 8.03-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED primary displays with 2K resolution, reaching up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It will include dual ultrasonic fingerprint scanners – one embedded within the internal display and another on the 6.53-inch exterior screen.

Both the X Fold 3 and 3 Pro models are poised to impress with their camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope module, each equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). These foldable devices will also come integrated with Vivo’s proprietary V3 imaging chip.

These phones will boot Origin OS 4 based on Android 14 on the software side. Similar to other foldables, this version of Vivo’s OS is optimized for folding screens. Battery life should be ample with a 5,500 mAh cell paired with 120W super fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

Rumored pricing is surprisingly as low as $1113 for the regular X Fold 3, which would make it one of the cheapest book-style folding phones. The Pro model is expected to go for $1391, at least in China.