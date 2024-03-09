PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 Match 26 Preview: Karachi Face Arch-Rivals Lahore in a Must Win Game

Published Mar 9, 2024

Karachi Kings will clash with their arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in a must-win game at the National Bank Arena, Karachi. The game is poised for a PSL classic and Karachi have everything on the line in this encounter while Lahore have nothing to lose.

The Qalandars registered their first win against Islamabad United at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and have 3 points on the table after 8 games, albeit they are out of the playoffs’ race but can still become party spoilers for other teams till the end of the season.

Rassie Van Der Dussen will not be available for Lahore Qalandars and the two-time champions will be missing their centurion of PSL 9 in this game. Abdullah Shafique can come in to replace him in the playing XI.

On the other hand spin-wizard, Imran Tahir will be available for Karachi and he can be included in the playing XI for Irfan Khan Niazi or Mir Hamza for this tie.

Pitch Report

The National Bank Arena pitch has been favorable towards bowlers this season in the PSL. The slowness of the pitch has helped spinners and medium pacers whenever they have used variations, flight, and the correct line and length. The pitch provides a good battle between the bat and the ball. The par score on this surface is 170 so the team bowling first can have the advantage.

Head-To-Head Record

Team Matches Win  Loss
Karachi Kings 18 12 6
Lahore Qalandars 18 6 12

Expected Playing XIs

Karachi Kings:

Shan Masood (C) James Vince Mohammad Nawaz Hassan Ali Mir Hamza Blessing Muzarabani
Tim Seifert (WK) Shoaib Malik Kieron Pollard Imran Tahir Zahid Mehmood

 

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman Abdullah Shafique Sikandar Raza Tayyab Abbas Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan
Sahibzada Farhan Shai Hope Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti David Wiese Shaheen Afridi

Shayan Obaid Alexander

>