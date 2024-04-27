Sony Xperia 1 VI Will be Cheaper Despite Having Bigger Cameras [Leak]

As the May 17 launch date for Sony’s Xperia 1 VI approaches, the flow of leaks is increasing. Just recently, images of the phone’s camera setup were revealed, showing larger camera modules than those on the Xperia 1 V, which contradicts previous rumors.

Most of the speculation agrees that the new model will drop the 4K display and adopt a more standard aspect ratio. Until now, there has been no mention of the phone’s price, but recent information suggests a price point in Taiwan. The Xperia 1 VI is expected to be priced at $1,224 or €1,143, slightly less than its predecessor’s $1,288 or €1,204.

While the reported price drop for the Xperia 1 VI in Taiwan isn’t substantial, even if the rumor proves true, it’s uncertain if similar modest reductions will occur in other markets—it might just be a scenario unique to Taiwan. However, it’s a relief to note that there isn’t any speculation about a price increase from last year’s Xperia 1 V.

Larger Cameras

Tempered glass lens protectors for the forthcoming Xperia 1 VI and 10 VI surfaced on Japan’s Rakuten Market, showing larger lenses than their predecessors and wider apertures, suggesting the possibility of bigger camera sensors.

The lens protector for the upcoming Xperia 1 VI measures 1.5 x 5.2 cm, a slight increase from the 1.3 x 4.9 cm dimensions of its predecessor, the Xperia V. Similarly, the lens protector for the Xperia 10 VI is 1.6 x 3.3 cm, also larger than that of its previous model.

While the increased size of these camera islands might suggest larger sensors, it’s possible that the change is purely cosmetic and the actual sensors remain the same.