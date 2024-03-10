Match 28 PSL9 Review: Islamabad United Triumph Over Multan Sultans In a Blockbuster Runchase!

Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by 3 wickets in a thrilling run-chase at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in their last match of the regular season.

Two time PSL Champions won the toss and chose to bowl first but failed abysmally with the ball as Usman Khan toyed with the bowlers at will and dismissed every delivery from his presence while scoring his 3rd PSL hundred equaling Kamran Akmal’s record of most hundred in the competition.

The Multan Sultans opening batter scored 100 runs off 50 deliveries and Johnson Charles provided impetus in the middle order with him while smashing 42 runs off 18 deliveries.

Yasir Khan also went berserk in the powerplay and provided the fireworks will hitting 33 runs off 16 balls, his innings gave Multan the confidence to explode as a batting unit. Chris Jordan also chipped in and played with a strike rate of above 200.

Skipper Shadab Khan and Tymal Mills conceded 52 runs each in their allotted four overs while young Hunain Shah was schooled in his 2 overs as he ended up with an economy rate of above 14.00.

Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf were the only Islamabad United bowlers who could keep their head held up high in the first innings. Naseem bowled with an economy of 7.75 while Faheem picked up 2 wickets on day the pitch was doing nothing for the bowlers.

In the runchase Islamabad had a poor start and their top order was toppled with Alex Hales going for a duck and Agha Salman exiting the scenes early.

Colin Munro played a valiant innings while scoring 84 runs off 40 deliveries helping Islamabad come back into the game.

Skipper Shadab Khan also scored his 8th fifty and put up a partnership 141 runs with Munro in the pursuit of the mammoth total of 229.

Abbas Afridi bowled his heart out for Multan Sultans and picked up 3 wickets, dismissing the dangerous Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Azam Khan. Although the spinners had no respite as Usama Mir conceded 68 runs in his 4 overs.

Imad Wasim was the hero in the end as he scored a quickfire 30 runs with a strike rate of 230.77.

Colin Munro was named man of the match for his valiant effort with the bat during the blockbuster runchase.

