PTA Unveils Reforms to Streamline Internet Licensing and Broadband Expansion

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has proposed significant changes to the current Data Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License scheme, aiming to simplify entry-level licensing for internet services and enhance broadband proliferation across the country.

Key modifications in the proposed scheme include shifting the licensed area/jurisdiction of Data CVAS from Nationwide/Province to District level and reducing the license duration from 15 years to 10 years.

Additionally, the annual license fee (ALF) is proposed to be set at PKR 100,000 with a 10% annual increase, replacing the previous 0.5% of Adjusted Gross Revenue.

ALSO READ Telcos Again Fail to Meet Key Performance Indicators For Quality of Service

PTA has initiated a consultation process on the draft template of the Data Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License for the provision of Internet services.

All stakeholders, including telecom operators, cable TV operators, consumer associations, and the general public, are invited to submit their comments and views electronically to [email protected] before March 25, 2024, by 4:30 p.m. The consultation paper is accessible on PTA’s website.

According to PTA, the existing Class Licensing Regime, introduced after the De-Regulation Policy of 2003 and the Broadband Policy of 2004, encompasses three primary categories: Data CVAS License, Voice CVAS License, and CVAS Registration.

However, technological advancements and market dynamics over the past two decades have necessitated a revision of the Data CVAS License to align with evolving technological shifts.

ALSO READ PTA Raids Franchise Selling Illegal SIM Cards in Lahore

PTA highlights the interest of cable TV operators regulated by PEMRA in providing Internet services using their existing infrastructure. However, the current regulatory framework obligates them to obtain separate licenses from PTA, causing reluctance due to associated obligations, including voice service provision.