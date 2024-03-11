This Gaming Monitor Brings a 100Hz 1080p Screen for Under $90

Taiwanese hardware maker AOC has a brand-new budget gaming monitor that keeps specifications in check while keeping its competitive pricing. Starting at only $84, AOC 27B35H has just been launched in China.

This monitor screen is sized at 27 inches and features 1080p resolution at a smooth 100Hz refresh rate. Although it doesn’t hit the standard 144Hz number, it is still far smoother than the 60Hz experience, making it suitable for gaming. It is an IPS panel with wide 178° degrees viewing angles to maintain color accuracy and a wide viewing area.

Speaking of color accuracy, the AOC 27B35H monitor supports 16.7 million colors with an 8-bit color depth, which makes for fine color transitions and reduces color banding at the same time.

With a static contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a dynamic contrast ratio of 20 million:1, the monitor enhances image quality by delivering deeper blacks and brighter whites. Users can also switch between multiple color presets through the monitor’s settings menu.

The 27B35H by AOC incorporates Adaptive-Sync technology to mitigate screen tearing and stuttering, ensuring synchronization between the display’s refresh rate and a compatible graphics card’s output. Furthermore, ClearVision image enhancement technology is integrated to refine the image, resulting in sharper and more defined visuals.

It also aims to reduce eye strain in environments with dim lighting using blue light filtering and flicker-free technologies. Connectivity options include only a single HDMI port alongside VGA input.

The monitor stand supports rotation adjustments and is equipped with a standard 100x100mm wall mount hole for easy mounting. AOC also boasts eco-friendly packaging with folded paper and paper-plastic materials in the packaging.