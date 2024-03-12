Gold Price in Pakistan Falls Marginally After Record-Breaking Winning Streak

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 12, 2024 | 3:36 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan fell marginally for the first time in ten days on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 230,100 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 100 per tola to Rs. 230,100, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 86 to Rs. 197,274.

The price of the precious metal was unchanged yesterday. However, the price went up almost Rs. 10,000 per tola during the last week, mainly due to an increase in international gold prices.

In the international market, spot gold fell by 0.2 percent to $2,178.53 per ounce as of 0424 GMT, while the US gold futures were down 0.2 percent to $2,185.00.

