PSL 9 Match 30 Preview: Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators Battle to Finish in Top 2

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will take on each other at the National Bank Arena, Karachi to fight for the top 2 places in the Pakistan Super League which can help ease the journey to the final of the competition.

The game will be the last group-stage match of this year’s Pakistan Super League and both teams have a chance to book their places in the top 2 positions of the points table.

The winner will get the bragging rights and can also afford to lose one game in the playoffs before reaching the final of the competition.

The Sultans are at 2nd place right now with 12 points while the Gladiators have 11 points but with a run rate of -0.535, the worst in the top 4 teams of PSL this season.

Quetta might remain unchanged after their dramatic last-ball win against Lahore Qalandars. The only changes the side can make is to bring Hasnain and Sarfraz Ahmed back into the squad.

Reeza Hendricks and Khushdil Shah can come back into the playing XI for Multan Sultans as Rizwan and his men seek redemption after two back-to-back losses in the PSL.

Multan needs momentum and a victory can be crucial for the 2021 PSL Champions.

Pitch Report:

Known as a chasing-friendly wicket, the par score in the 1st innings during PSL 9, at the Karachi stadium is 172.

Teams batting 2nd have won 80% of the matches, which means that an above-par score is required on this particular pitch to defend it.

However, there was a palpable amount of turn and bounce for the spinners during last night’s game between the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi which made a target of 148 difficult to chase.

Last night Peshawar Zalmi became the team that defended the lowest total of 147/6, on this ground during PSL 9.

Head-to-Head Record:

Team Matches Wins Losses Multan Sultans 12 8 4 Quetta Gladiators 4 8

Expected Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

Muhammad Rizwan (C)(WK) Reeza Hendricks Iftikhar Ahmed Chris Jordan Usama Mir Mohammad Ali Usman Khan Johnson Charles Khushdil Shah David Willey Abbas Afridi

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy Rilee Rossouw (C) Khawaja Nafay M. Wasim Jr. M. Amir M. Husnain Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) Omair Yousuf Akeal Hossein Abrar Ahmed

