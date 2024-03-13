Commerce Minister Stresses Need to Increase Pakistan’s Trade Volume

In response to directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Commerce, marking a proactive approach to addressing current economic challenges.

During the meeting, the minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to increasing Pakistan’s trade volume. He emphasized the urgency of meeting the targets set by the prime minister and outlined plans for implementing proactive measures.

He outlined a clear vision for the ministry’s direction over the next five years. This vision prioritizes increased trade volume, enhanced investment opportunities, and a focus on aligning with global standards. He emphasized the crucial role of both local and foreign investors in achieving these goals and pledged to create a more facilitating environment for all.

The minister further emphasized the importance of measurable targets and tasked the ministry with setting ambitious yet achievable benchmarks for growth and progress.

Recognizing the critical role of trade revitalization, he underscored the importance of strengthening relationships with both domestic and foreign business communities. He highlighted the necessity of collaboration with stakeholders at all levels to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Khan reaffirmed the government’s dedication to creating a favorable environment for investment and trade. He emphasized the importance of fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable development to promote long-term economic prosperity.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors. This collaboration will focus on overcoming current challenges in the global market while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. He expressed his unwavering determination to implement actionable strategies that will contribute to Pakistan’s economic recovery and long-term success.