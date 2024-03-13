Finance Minister Visits FBR Headquarters Ahead of IMF Talks This Week

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb made his inaugural visit to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters today, where he engaged in comprehensive discussions with tax officials about tax collection strategies and preparations for the forthcoming economic review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sources told ProPakistani that Aurangzeb received a detailed briefing on the status of tax collections for the ongoing fiscal year, alongside proposed measures to ensure their sustainability. He directed continued efforts towards enhancing the operational efficiency of the FBR.

The meeting delved into the ongoing digitization initiatives within the FBR, with officials providing updates on the progress and future trajectory of the process. Aurangzeb underscored the urgency of accelerating digitization to streamline operations and improve transparency.

In a bid to bolster transparency further, the Finance Minister issued directives aimed at refining tax collection, ensuring its integrity and fairness. Sources said he urged the need to broaden the tax base, extending its reach to encompass sectors such as retail, real estate, and agriculture.