Finance Ministry Confident IMF Will Release Third Bailout Tranche

The second review of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled from 14th to 18th March 2024 in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan has met all Structural Benchmarks, Qualitative Performance Criteria, and Indicative Targets for the successful completion of the IMF review. This would be the final review of SBA, and staff-level agreement is expected after this appraisal.

Once Staff level agreement is reached, the final tranche of $1.1 billion will be disbursed, following the approval of the Executive Board of IMF, it added.