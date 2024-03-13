Finance Ministry Confident IMF Will Release Third Bailout Tranche

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 13, 2024 | 2:43 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The second review of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled from 14th to 18th March 2024 in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan has met all Structural Benchmarks, Qualitative Performance Criteria, and Indicative Targets for the successful completion of the IMF review. This would be the final review of SBA, and staff-level agreement is expected after this appraisal.

ALSO READ

Once Staff level agreement is reached, the final tranche of $1.1 billion will be disbursed, following the approval of the Executive Board of IMF, it added.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Neve Campbell’s Sidney Returns for ‘Scream VII’
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>