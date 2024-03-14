All You Need To Know About The Champions League Quarterfinalists!

Three Spanish teams, two English teams, two German teams, and one team from France booked their place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid were the three Spanish teams to win their ties in the Round of 16 while Manchester City and Arsenal are the two English premier league teams that booked their berth in the last eight.

Bayern Munich and Dortmund also triumphed in their respective round of 16 ties and Mbappe’s Paris Saint Germain thrashed Real Sociedad by 4-1 aggregate to qualify as the only team from France.

The quarterfinal draws will be held on March 15 where all 8 teams will know their fate and the next opposition that they will face on their road to the final that will be played in Wembley.

Real Madrid

The Los Blancos won their first leg against German side RB Leipzig away from home at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig where Brahim Diaz scored the winner to help the European royalty win by a narrow 1-0 margin.

In the second leg, Leipzig gave the Spanish giants a run for their money, Vinicius Jr. doubled the aggregate lead by scoring the goal for Madrid but Willie Orban’s equalizer in the 68th minute edged Madrid fans to their seats till the very last whistle as they barely managed to get past Marco Rose’s side by a 2-1 aggregate.

Barcelona

Barcelona met Napoli at the Diego Maradona stadium in the first leg away from home, a depleted Blaugrana side managed to get a 1-0 lead thanks to Lewandowski’s goal but Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli in the 75th minute to draw the 1st leg at 1-1.

Barca had 6 main players injured before the second leg, including Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alex Balde, and Frankie De Jong but they managed to beat Napoli at home 3-1, courtesy goals from their young star Fermin Lopez, Joao Cancelo and talisman striker Robert Lewandowski. The home side clinched an aggregate win of 4-2.

Arsenal

Arteta’s Arsenal was shocked by Porto in the first leg away from home at the Estadio do Dragao stadium, Porto’s right winger Galeno rifled home in the 94th minute of stoppage time to break the Gunners’ hearts and the away leg ended 1-0, Arsenal need a comeback at home and needed a hero.

In the second at the Emirates Stadium, the Hero delivered and Leandro Trossard provided a silky finish past Diogo Costa in the first half to tie the game on aggregate. Arsenal eventually clinched victory on penalties by 4-2.

Dortmund

Edin Terzic’s Dortmund had to settle for a stalemate in the away leg against Netherland’s side PSV Eindhoven as the score-line finished at 1-1. Dortmund’s right winger Donyell Malen provided the lead in the 24th minute but a penalty by PSV Eindhoven striker Luuk De Jong in the second half helped the Dutch side get a draw.

Dortmund controlled the proceeding in the home leg at the Signal Iduna Park in front of the yellow wall and ex-Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho scored in the 3rd minute. Dortmund’s Legendary midfield maestro Marco Reus came from the bench and scored in stoppage time to seal the deal, 3-1 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid faced off each other in a thrilling encounter in the round of 16 and Marco Arnautovic’s winner in the first leg at Milan’s stadium San Siro meant that Atletico needed a grand comeback as Inter got the 1-0 cushion on aggregate at home.

Federico Dimarco scored for Inter Milan at the home of Diego Simeone’s Atletico and the game was poised at 2-0 for Inter but Greizmann’s quick equalizer after 2 minutes gave Atletico hope at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Former Barcelona forward Memphis Depay netted in the 87th minute to take the game to penalties. Atletico emerged victorious 3-2 on penalties in front of jubilant Atletico fans.

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel’s side Bayern faced Italian side Lazio in the first leg in Italy, Lazio defeated the German royalty by 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and it was termed as a huge upset by Maurizio Sarri’s men. Lazio Striker Ciro Immobile scored a penalty after a red card was awarded to Bayern center-back Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern responded with a thrashing at the Allianz Arena in Germany, Harry Kane scored a brace and Thomas Muller netted as well to help the Bavarians get a 3-1 aggregate victory.

PSG

It was Kylian Mbappe vs Real Sociedad, the French superstar scored 3 goals over the home and away legs against the Spanish side. Paris Saint Germain hosted Sociedad in the first leg and won 2-0 with Bradley Barcola also on the score sheet for PSG.

Mbappe scored a brace in the second leg away from home while Mikel Merino scored a consolation goal for Real Sociedad. PSG comfortably emerged victorious by a 4-1 aggregate score-line in the Round of 16.

Manchester City

Danish club Copenhagen hosted Manchester City in the first leg in Denmark, Kevin De Bruyne gave the city an early lead after Magnus Mattson equalized but then the citizens dominated and completed winning the leg 3-1, courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola’s men hosted Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium, center back Manuel Akanji and Julien Alvarez put the game to bed after 10 minutes of the second leg, Mohamed Elyounoussi responded with a goal for Copenhagen but Erling Haaland scored the 6th goal for City before the half time to make it 6-2 on aggregate.

