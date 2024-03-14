Babar Azam Makes a Shocking Entry in List of PSL’s Best Death-Overs Hitters

Babar Azam has improved his overall game to an exponential level this season in the Pakistan Super League and the batting maestro is evolving day by day as a T20 batter.

He has not only improved his batting in the powerplay but also has inflicted damage to the opposition with the bat with his impactful power-hitting.

Highest death overs (17-20) strike rate so far in PSL 9: 2️⃣4️⃣3️⃣– Babar Azam (56 runs)

(Not a T20 Player)

The Zalmi skipper has a strike rate of 243 in the death overs (17-20) and in the powerplay. He has registered a strike rate of 159.40 throughout the innings which showcases a significant growth in the batter’s game as a T20 player.

Player Strike Rate (Runs in 17-20 overs) Babar Azam 243 56 Reeza Hendricks 238 62 Iftikhar Ahmed 232 172 David Weise 221 62 Rassie Van der Dussen 217 63 Usman Khan 190 57

Since the Test series in Australia where Babar struggled a lot, there has been a palpable shift in his batting approach which has helped Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi to a great extent.

In the past, Babar has been labeled as a batter who only excels in the longer format but now his name is on the list alongside all the pinch hitters in death overs with a massive strike rate, as Iftikhar Ahmed and David Weise are both power hitters.

Babar also scored 3 consecutive fifties in the away series against New Zealand in January and ever since he has stepped down from captaincy, there has been an element of freedom and fearlessness in his game.

With 498 runs in the Pakistan Super League this season the flamboyant batter is just two wins away from the coveted trophy and he can achieve glory for his franchise for the first time since 2017.

