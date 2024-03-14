PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Makes a Shocking Entry in List of PSL’s Best Death-Overs Hitters

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 14, 2024 | 5:24 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Babar Azam has improved his overall game to an exponential level this season in the Pakistan Super League and the batting maestro is evolving day by day as a T20 batter.

He has not only improved his batting in the powerplay but also has inflicted damage to the opposition with the bat with his impactful power-hitting.

ALSO READ

The Zalmi skipper has a strike rate of 243 in the death overs (17-20) and in the powerplay. He has registered a strike rate of 159.40 throughout the innings which showcases a significant growth in the batter’s game as a T20 player.

Player Strike Rate  (Runs in 17-20 overs)
Babar Azam 243 56
Reeza Hendricks 238 62
Iftikhar Ahmed 232 172
David Weise 221 62
Rassie Van der Dussen 217 63
Usman Khan 190 57

 

Since the Test series in Australia where Babar struggled a lot, there has been a palpable shift in his batting approach which has helped Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi to a great extent.

In the past, Babar has been labeled as a batter who only excels in the longer format but now his name is on the list alongside all the pinch hitters in death overs with a massive strike rate, as Iftikhar Ahmed and David Weise are both power hitters.

Babar also scored 3 consecutive fifties in the away series against New Zealand in January and ever since he has stepped down from captaincy, there has been an element of freedom and fearlessness in his game.

ALSO READ

With 498 runs in the Pakistan Super League this season the flamboyant batter is just two wins away from the coveted trophy and he can achieve glory for his franchise for the first time since 2017.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points Table.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>