FBR Makes Timely Taxpayer Refunds Across Regional Offices On FTO Orders

Various regional offices under the directives of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) have swiftly acted upon findings and recommendations, ensuring the timely refund of aggrieved taxpayers across multiple cities.

Throughout the month of March 2024, regional offices including Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sialkot have demonstrated their commitment to addressing grievances and delivering justice to taxpayers.

The Advisor (Implementation) Muhammad Majid Qureshi at the Head Quarters was also actively following the process of implementation between the regional office & FBR Headquarters. As a result of this coordinated effort, the FBR implemented the directions of FTO, and pending refunds were issued and transferred to the aggrieved taxpayers

In a breakdown of the implemented recommendations:

Regional Office Karachi: A substantial amount totaling Rs. 1.4 billion has been disbursed in refunds, reflecting a proactive approach to rectifying grievances and providing financial relief to affected taxpayers.

Regional Office Faisalabad: An amount totaling Rs. 992,515 has been swiftly refunded, showcasing the dedication of the Faisalabad office in promptly addressing complaints and ensuring taxpayer satisfaction.

Regional Office Gujranwala: With a total refund amounting to Rs. 1.18 million the Gujranwala office has efficiently processed refunds, underscoring the commitment to resolving complaints and upholding taxpayer rights.

These figures underscore the effectiveness of the FTO’s directives and the dedication of regional offices in implementing findings to rectify grievances promptly.

Such actions not only restore faith in the taxation system but also underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in financial matters.