Infinix Note 40 to Feature Cheetah X1 Chip to Hit Blazing Fast Charging Speeds

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 14, 2024 | 3:39 pm

The Infinix Note 40 series is confirmed to launch on March 18 and now a new teaser confirms that we will also get blazing-fast charging speeds on the entire lineup. This is because the Note 40 lineup is going to feature a dedicated Cheetah X1 chip to handle all charging processes.

The Cheetah X1 chip introduces what Infinix calls the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 tech which can theoretically reach up to 260W wired and 110W wireless charging. However, for now, the Infinix Note 40 series will “only” feature 100W fast wired charging in its current devices.

Infinix Note 40 series to arrive with a dedicated charging chip called Cheetah X1

The Infinix Cheetah X1 chip is designed to enhance charging efficiency while safeguarding the battery’s longevity. With real-time monitoring, it maintains an equilibrium between charging speed and temperature, thereby prolonging the battery’s lifespan.

This platform offers eight distinct charging scenarios for wired, wireless, reverse wired, and reverse wireless charging. It also includes features for managing battery usage during overnight charging and in extreme temperature conditions.

Ensuring user safety, Infinix has implemented a 63-level safety shield module, crafted to shield the device from potential risks. With automatic intervention capabilities and user alerts, this module provides an added layer of security.

Moreover, Infinix has successfully minimized the size of the Cheetah X1 chip to an “incredibly small” footprint. This reduction not only facilitates faster processing and enhanced performance but also contributes to a lighter and more comfortable phone experience. This also helps keep free space inside the phone for other components.

