Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Magnetic Charging and Launch Date Confirmed

Infinix’s brand-new Note 40 series is all set to launch on March 18 in Kuala Lumpur, and considering the brand’s popularity in Pakistan, it probably won’t be long before it arrives in our country.

Other than the launch date, a few other notable details about the Note 40 series have also been confirmed ahead of its launch. Similar to the latest iPhones, the Note 40 series is also getting magnetic charging, allowing you to attach a charger or other accessories at the back of the phone for convenience.

This news comes courtesy of GSMArena, which shared an exclusive sneak peek at the Infinix Note 40 series’ magnetic charging system. The demo video shows a special charging case that can stick to the back of the phone and work with a power bank or a wireless charging pad.

The accessories showcased so far have support for Infinix All-Round FastCharge tech. This tech is known for offering up to mind-boggling 110W wireless charging speeds, but it is unclear if it is coming to the Note 40 series.

According to GSMArena’s source, Infinix’s Magnetic Charging Ecosystem will start supporting more devices in the future since Infinix is looking to build an ecosystem of accessories compatible with its phones, similar to what Apple is doing with iPhones and MagSafe.

Last but not least, Infinix has also shared images of the Note 40 series’ outgoing retail boxes, confirming super fast charging across the board. This would make the Note 40 lineup the fastest-charging Infinix phone to date.

As shown on the box, there will be a minimum of 100W wired charging support, but the wireless charging figure remains obscure. Another detail visible here is that the phone probably has a curved screen for a premium look.