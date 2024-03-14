SBP Reserves Remain Below $8 Billion Despite Slight Increase

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $17 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On March 8, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $7.91 billion, up $17 million compared to $7.89 billion on March 1.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.151 billion, up $131 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.238 billion, registering an increase of $114 million during the week.