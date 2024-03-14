Spotify Premium Gets Music Videos in a Few Regions

Spotify is getting music videos on top of its songs in an experience that would feel similar to watching something on YouTube. However, this feature is currently limited to users paying for Premium and is only available in 11 countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

For now, music videos on Spotify are only being beta-tested in the public, after which we expect the feature to roll out far and wide across the globe. Hence, it also has a limited catalog of songs that also have music videos with them. This includes hits from global artists such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice are included, alongside “local favorites” like Aluna and Asake.

These videos are currently available on Spotify’s web version as well as Android, iOS, and TV apps. The video below shows what the feature looks like.

If you happen to be listening to a supported song, there will be a new button available called “Switch to Video.” This will switch your song from audio to video and it will start playing from the beginning within the new Now Playing section.

Users can go back to audio-only whenever they please by hitting the same button which is now called “Switch to Audio.” Similar to YouTube, you can turn your phone into landscape view to get a full-screen playback of the music video.

Spotify has assured users that it remains dedicated to advancing and refining its music videos feature, vowing to integrate feedback from both users and artists to drive innovation. This commitment extends to gradually expanding its music video catalog, alongside an increase in availability around the globe.