PlayStation 5 Pro to Be Leaps Ahead in Ray Tracing and Rendering Performance

According to online rumors, the rendering capability of the PlayStation 5 Pro, the next update to the PS5 lineup after PS5 Slim, is purported to be approximately 45% faster than the base model. Additionally, its ray-tracing performance is rumored to be two to three times greater as well.

In a recent upload on YouTube, Moore’s Law is Dead revealed a purportedly leaked document offering fresh insights into Sony’s forthcoming hardware update for its current generation console. Among the anticipated enhancements are three notable features, highlighted by a larger GPU coupled with swifter system memory.

This larger GPU will enable the aforementioned upgrades including the 45% improvement in rendering performance and 3 and even up to 4 times higher ray tracing performance in some cases. Additionally, driving the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling/antialiasing solution will be a custom machine learning architecture, boasting impressive capabilities including 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation and 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point performance.

This machine-learning feature will also be used to undertake super-resolution processing on input data, producing color buffers capable of achieving a current maximum support of 4K resolution. Future updates are slated to extend this support to resolutions of up to 8K.

Further, this machine-learning technique for Temporal Anti-Aliasing will replace TAAU or temporal upsampling which is natively found in games these days. This approach, akin to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, will offer comprehensive HDR support.

Employing pretrained graph parameters, the technology circumvents the necessity for per-game training, while utilizing an estimated 250MB of memory and completing the task of upscaling 1080p to 2160p resolution in approximately 2 milliseconds.

AMD, which powers PlayStation 5’s GPUs, also recently announced AI-supported upscaling support for games, so there is little doubt that the PlayStation 5 Pro is slated to get this upgrade as well. Regardless, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.