Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 17 March

As the sixth day of Ramadan approaches, Pakistani Muslims are reminded of the significance of observing sehri and iftar at the prescribed times.

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, provides the necessary sustenance to begin the day of fasting.

Following a day of fasting and spiritual reflection, iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, allows families and communities to come together in celebration and gratitude.

Following are the sehri and iftar timings for the sixth of Ramadan across major cities of the country: