Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 17 March

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 16, 2024 | 5:42 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

As the sixth day of Ramadan approaches, Pakistani Muslims are reminded of the significance of observing sehri and iftar at the prescribed times. 

ALSO READ

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, provides the necessary sustenance to begin the day of fasting.

Following a day of fasting and spiritual reflection, iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, allows families and communities to come together in celebration and gratitude.

ALSO READ

Following are the sehri and iftar timings for the sixth of Ramadan across major cities of the country:

6th Ramadan — 17 March 2024
City Sehri Time Today Iftar Time Today
Islamabad/Rawalpindi 4:54 AM 6:17 PM
Lahore 4:50 AM 6:12 PM
Karachi 5:24 AM 6:42 PM
Peshawar 4:59 AM 6:23 PM
Quetta 5:21 AM 6:42 PM
Faisalabad 4:55 AM 6:17 PM
Multan 5:02 AM 6:23 PM
Bahawalpur 5:02 AM 6:23 PM
Gujranwala 4:55 AM 6:18 PM
Hyderabad 5:18 AM 6:36 PM
Sukkur 5:15 AM 6:34 PM

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Mahira Khan’s Dazzling Valima Saree Sets Instagram Ablaze
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>