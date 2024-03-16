Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 17 March

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
As the sixth day of Ramadan approaches, Pakistani Muslims are reminded of the significance of observing sehri and iftar at the prescribed times.
Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, provides the necessary sustenance to begin the day of fasting.
Following a day of fasting and spiritual reflection, iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, allows families and communities to come together in celebration and gratitude.
Following are the sehri and iftar timings for the sixth of Ramadan across major cities of the country:
|
6th Ramadan — 17 March 2024
|City
|Sehri Time Today
|Iftar Time Today
|Islamabad/Rawalpindi
|4:54 AM
|6:17 PM
|Lahore
|4:50 AM
|6:12 PM
|Karachi
|5:24 AM
|6:42 PM
|Peshawar
|4:59 AM
|6:23 PM
|Quetta
|5:21 AM
|6:42 PM
|Faisalabad
|4:55 AM
|6:17 PM
|Multan
|5:02 AM
|6:23 PM
|Bahawalpur
|5:02 AM
|6:23 PM
|Gujranwala
|4:55 AM
|6:18 PM
|Hyderabad
|5:18 AM
|6:36 PM
|Sukkur
|5:15 AM
|6:34 PM