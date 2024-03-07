Google Pixel 9 May Heat Up Less and Have Better Battery Life

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 12:19 pm

The Google Pixel 9 lineup, consisting of a vanilla Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, is expected to debut around October this year with new hardware that is slated to bring notable improvements across the board.

Google Pixel 9 as well as Pixel Fold 2 will feature Google’s latest and greatest in-house SoC, the Tensor G4, and a new Korean report claims that it will bring improved thermals and power efficiency to new Google phones.

The report adds that the Tensor G4 will once again be produced by Samsung’s foundry and will be based on the 4nm process. It is touted to be an upgrade over the Tensor G3 in every aspect, which would be a welcome change since the previous generations don’t have a great reputation compared to rival chipsets found in other Android flagships.

The reason why customers are turning to Samsung once again, despite the poor reputation of Exynos chipsets, is because the Galaxy S24 and its Exynos 2400 chipset have been surprisingly well-received. It is also possible that everyone had such low expectations of the Exynos 2400 that it became easy to surpass them. Nonetheless, the reasons behind its success are secondary to the fact that Samsung’s foundry stands to benefit financially as a result.

Within the tech community, there’s a growing chorus, including prominent figures like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Open AI CEO Sam Altman, advocating for reduced reliance on Taiwanese TSMC for chip manufacturing. With TSMC currently holding around 50% of the market share, there’s a push for diversification. Samsung appears prepared and eager to play a role in this initiative.

As for the Google Pixel 9 and its Tensor G4 SoC, only time will tell how great of an upgrade they are.

