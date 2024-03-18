foodpanda Pledges to Donate to Gaza for Every Wicket and Run Scored by Islamabad United

foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, has announced another round of donations to support relief efforts in Gaza during today’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) final between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP) to raise funds for Gaza, foodpanda will donate PKR 10,000 for every run scored, and PKR 100,000 for every wicket taken by Islamabad United during the match.

The match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans is scheduled to take place today on the 18th of March, 2024, at 9pm. This philanthropic initiative comes as part of foodpanda’s ongoing collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP) to raise funds for Gaza within the foodpanda app. It follows the success of the first round of in-app donations, which took place when Islamabad United faced off against Quetta Gladiators, a few days ago.

foodpanda is proud to continue this noble cause and invites cricket enthusiasts to join in the spirit of giving and support the Gaza fund by cheering on Islamabad United. .

“We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Gaza during these challenging times,” commented Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda Pakistan. “Our pledge to contribute donations for every run and wicket scored by Islamabad United is a testament to our commitment to making a tangible difference.”

Join foodpanda in championing the cause of Gaza relief by rallying behind Islamabad United and donating in-app. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.