LinkedIn Could Add Games to Its Website Soon

While Facebook and Google have had games on their platforms for ages, YouTube and Discord only added them recently. Now even LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, may add games to its website.

Nothing beats discussing a job application while solving some quick puzzle does it?

This move has been inspired by the success of Wordle and other brainteasers and other brainteasers online. LinkedIn has confirmed that it is working on puzzle games titled “Queens,” “Inference,” and “Crossclimb.”

According to a LinkedIn spokesperson, these games are meant to: “unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and spark conversations.”

ALSO READ Google to Make Major Software and AI Announcements on May 14

The company has yet to share more details and there is no launch date yet either, but we can expect to see these games integrated directly into the LinkedIn apps and website. An interesting way to incorporate this feature would be to organize game scores according to workspaces, which would make for a friendly rivalry between companies.

LinkedIn’s prospective venture into gaming reflects the ongoing efforts of companies to enrich user experiences and sustain engagement. Previous efforts include online educational resources, a news division, and the integration of video tools aimed at captivating creators and influencers.

ALSO READ TikTok Could Now Be Banned in The US Unless It’s Sold Off

Only time will tell whether LinkedIn’s foray into gaming will work out for the professional networking platform. However, being backed by Microsoft, LinkedIn certainly has a lot of money on its back to explore all sorts of avenues in gaming.