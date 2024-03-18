Pakistan Announces Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers With 8 Non-Local Players

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) named the squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Jordan, scheduled to be held at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on 21st March followed by an away game in Jordan on 26 March.

8 Diaspora players have joined the squad earlier on Monday in Islamabad as the week-long camp scheduled for Lahore has now been relocated to Islamabad.

ALSO READ Stephen Constantine Confirms 7 Diaspora Players Can Join The Pakistan Team Ahead Of FIFA Clash Against Jordan

The foreign-Pakistani players include Yousuf Butt, Harun Hamid, Abdul Samad Arshad, Easah Suliman, Abdullah Iqbal, Rahis Nabi, Imran Kayani and Mohammad Fazal.

Previously, it was reported by Harun Hamid’s club, Saint Albans, that the midfielder is going through fitness issues and has been carrying an injury throughout the season. Despite that, he has been selected in the squad.

Otis Khan could not make it in the squad due to injury and will miss out on the two legs against Jordan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2.

ALSO READ Quarter-Final Draws for UEFA Champions League Confirmed

Pakistan football men’s team has only won a single match in their last 17 International outings and that historic win was against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 1.

Pakistan Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Yousuf Butt Saqib Hanif Abdul Basit Hassan Ali

Defenders:

Easah Suliman Abdullah Iqbal Mamoon Musa Haseeb Khan Mohammad Saddam Mohammad Sohail Omer Rao Hayat Mohammad Fazal Mohammad Adeel

Midfielders:

Rahis Nabi Harun Hamid Alamgir Ghazi Rajab Ali Hazara Ali Uzair Gujjar Shayek Dost Abdul Samad

Forwards:

FareedUllah Waleed Khan Imran Kayani Adeel Younis

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table