Quarter-Final Draws for UEFA Champions League Confirmed

The highly anticipated draws of the UEFA Champions League were unveiled on Friday at Nyon, Switzerland and eight teams got to know their fate and which opposition they will face in the Quarterfinals.

Arguably the biggest club football competition on the planet is heading toward its climax and this will be the last season before we see a change in the format of the competition.

Let’s check out the quarter-finals:

Arsenal vs Bayern

The Gunners have reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2014 and they will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, a team which has been a nightmare for them in the competition.

The two sides have met each other 12 times in the history of the competition and Bayern has triumphed over Arsenal 7 times while the Gunners have only registered 3 victories against the Bavarians. The other 2 occasions were stalemates.

Arsenal will host Bayern in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on April 9 and then they will travel to the Allianz Arena in Germany on April 16.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti and his side will try to repeat the heroics of 2022, a Champions League title that they won in their ‘transition’ season but they face the treble winners of last season Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men will do everything in their power to beat Real Madrid, the giants of the Champions League who have won the competition 14 times.

This will be a blockbuster clash of the Quarterfinals and the winner can eventually become the champion of Europe at the end of the season in Wembley.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid last season by a 5-1 aggregate, but will the Los Blancos take their revenge this time?

PSG vs Barcelona

Barcelona faces their former and beloved manager Luis Enrique who now manages PSG. The Spanish manager won the coveted treble with Barca back in 2015 and now faces his former side and old friend Xavi.

Kylian Mbappe will face his French teammate Jules Kounde in the first leg at Parc des Princes in France. A depleted Barcelona side has 6 major injuries including players like Balde, Frankie De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Marcos Alonso. It is yet to be seen how many of these players can return till April.

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund

Edin Terzic’s Dortmund will play the first leg away from home at Metropolitano Stadium on April 9, against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid and the Spanish giants will look for a hefty lead at home in their quest to reach the final in Wembley for the first time since 2016.

Dortmund has talents like Jadon Sancho, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus, and Karim Adeyemi in their ranks and will try to pose a threat in the second leg in front of the yellow wall at the Signal Iduna Park on April 16.

Semifinal Potential Matches:

The winner of the Atletico vs Dortmund Tie will face either PSG or Barcelona while the victor of the clash between City and Real Madrid will face either Arsenal or Bayern as their semifinal opponents.

Schedule:

Match Date Venue Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund 9 April-1st Leg 16 April-2nd Leg Metropolitano Stadium-1st leg Signal Iduna Park-2nd leg Real Madrid vs Manchester City 9 April-1st Leg 16 April-2nd Leg Santiago Bernabeu-1st leg Etihad Stadium-2nd leg PSG vs Barcelona 9 April-1st Leg 16 April-2nd Leg Parc Des Princes-1st leg Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium-2nd leg Arsenal vs Bayern 9 April-1st Leg 16 April-2nd Leg Emirates Stadium-1st leg Allianz Arena-2nd leg

