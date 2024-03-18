PIA Resumes Weekly Flights to Kuala Lumpur From Two Cities

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume its flight operations to Malaysia.

According to the details, the national flag carrier will once again operate weekly flights to Malaysia. A spokesperson for the national airline stated that it will operate four weekly flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Kuala Lumpur, with two flights departing from each city.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also hinted at PIA’s plans to increase the number of weekly flights soon. He stated that the national flag carrier will soon commence flights from Karachi as well.

The decision to resume flights to Malaysia reflects the airline’s ongoing efforts to gradually revive international air travel connections.

In separate news, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is expected to lift restrictions on the flight operations of Pakistani aircraft, including those of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on European routes in the coming months.

Reports, quoting sources close to the matter, disclosed that a meeting of the EASA’s safety board is scheduled for May 2024. The future of PIA will reportedly be a central topic of discussion during the meeting.