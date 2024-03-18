SBP Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged At 22%

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.
The announcement came after a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today, 18 March 2024.
Notably, the policy rate was raised to 22 percent in June 2023 and has remained unchanged for the last four meetings.
More to follow.