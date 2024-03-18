SBP Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged At 22%

Published Mar 18, 2024

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.

The announcement came after a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today, 18 March 2024.

Notably, the policy rate was raised to 22 percent in June 2023 and has remained unchanged for the last four meetings.

More to follow.

