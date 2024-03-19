Infinix Note 40 Starts At Only $200 With 108MP Camera and Wireless Charging

We have covered the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G in a separate article and now it’s time for the vanilla and Pro 4G variants to take the spotlight. The duo starts at a price as low as $200 but also cuts a few corners to do so.
Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G
The non-5G Infinix Note 40 Pro swaps out the Dimensity 7020 SoC in favor of a Helio G99 chipset. For some reason, it can keep more RAM than the 5G model at 12 GB, just like its Pro+ sibling. It also has faster charging than the 5G model at 70W on top of a 5,000 mAh battery. Wireless charging through MagKit remains the same at 20W.
The display is also unchanged, using the same 6.78” 120Hz display with curved sides and Gorilla Glass Protection. IP54 dust and water splash protection remains intact as well. The main camera setup still includes a 108MP OIS camera alongside a duo of 2MP shooters and a 32MP selfie cam.
It gets the same Titan Gold and Vintage Green color options as the 5G Pro model but has a slightly low starting price of $260.
Infinix Note 40
Although it lacks the “Pro” designation, the Infinix Note 40 bears striking similarities to its counterpart above, with the primary distinction lying in its flat display, which some may perceive as an enhancement. Nevertheless, it maintains a sizable 6.78-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED screen.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the same Helio G99 chipset, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2). It shares the same 108MP camera as the others but lacks OIS for steady shots and video clips.
Thanks to these slight adjustments, the regular Infinix Note 40 can keep its price as low as $200.
Infinix is also working with a BMW group company called DesignWorks to bring a special edition later on.
Specifications
|Infinix Note 40
|Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
|MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|OS
|Android 14, XOS 14
|Android 14, XOS 14
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2436 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, 1300 nits
|6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2436 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, 1300 nits
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Storage
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4
3rd unspecified camera
|108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS
2 MP, f/2.4
2 MP, f/2.4
|Front Camera
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″
|Colors
|Titan Gold, Obsidian Black
|Titan Gold, Vintage Green
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging
|4,500 mAh, 100W wired charging, 20W wireless charging
|Price
|$200
|$260