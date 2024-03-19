Infinix Note 40 Starts At Only $200 With 108MP Camera and Wireless Charging

We have covered the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G in a separate article and now it’s time for the vanilla and Pro 4G variants to take the spotlight. The duo starts at a price as low as $200 but also cuts a few corners to do so.

ALSO READ Infinix Note 40 Series Launched With iPhone’s MagSafe and 108MP OIS Cameras

Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G

The non-5G Infinix Note 40 Pro swaps out the Dimensity 7020 SoC in favor of a Helio G99 chipset. For some reason, it can keep more RAM than the 5G model at 12 GB, just like its Pro+ sibling. It also has faster charging than the 5G model at 70W on top of a 5,000 mAh battery. Wireless charging through MagKit remains the same at 20W.

ALSO READ Infinix NOTE 40 Series Defies Norms With the Introduction of Up to 20W MagCharge Technology Now Launched Globally

The display is also unchanged, using the same 6.78” 120Hz display with curved sides and Gorilla Glass Protection. IP54 dust and water splash protection remains intact as well. The main camera setup still includes a 108MP OIS camera alongside a duo of 2MP shooters and a 32MP selfie cam.

It gets the same Titan Gold and Vintage Green color options as the 5G Pro model but has a slightly low starting price of $260.

Infinix Note 40

Although it lacks the “Pro” designation, the Infinix Note 40 bears striking similarities to its counterpart above, with the primary distinction lying in its flat display, which some may perceive as an enhancement. Nevertheless, it maintains a sizable 6.78-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the same Helio G99 chipset, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2). It shares the same 108MP camera as the others but lacks OIS for steady shots and video clips.

Thanks to these slight adjustments, the regular Infinix Note 40 can keep its price as low as $200.

Infinix is also working with a BMW group company called DesignWorks to bring a special edition later on.

Specifications