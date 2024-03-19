Met Office Reveals Eid ul Fitr 2024 Date in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revealed the possible date for Eid ul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan.

According to the Met Office, Muslims across the country are likely to celebrate Eid on April 11. This means that Pakistanis will observe 30 fasts this year during the holy month of Ramadan.

It should be noted that the holy month began on March 12 in the country, and the Shawwal moon will likely be sighted on April 10 (Wednesday).

In December last year, the Cabinet Division unveiled the list of holidays for the current year. According to the holidays announced for Eid ul Fitr, Pakistanis will have off days from April 10 until April 12 (Wednesday to Friday).

The weekend following the Eid ul Fitr holidays will provide an extended break for many Pakistanis, offering a total of five days off.

Eid in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Eid ul Fitr is expected to commence on April 10 in the UAE. According to the chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on April 9, as reported by Gulf News. Jarwan added that the holy month of Ramadan will likely last for 30 days.