Power Firms Seek Rs. 4.99 Per Unit Tariff Hike for February Bills

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) has requested an increase of Rs. 4.99 per unit for February 2024 bills under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In this reference, the National Power Electric Regulatory Authority has arranged a public hearing on 28 March 2024.

Pursuant to Section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act (XL of 1997) and the mechanism for monthly fuel price adjustment prescribed by NEPRA in the tariff determinations of XWDISCOs, the regulator may on a monthly basis make adjustments in the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges and policy guidelines as the federal government may issue and notify the adjusted tariff.

Based on CPPA-G data, total power produced with various sources of fuel in February was 7,130 GWh at Rs. 8.695 per unit i.e. Rs. 62 billion. Of this, 96.43 percent, or 6,876 GWh was delivered to DISCOs for Rs. 9.435 per unit (Rs. 64.8 billion).

X GWh % Millions Rs. Rs./kWh Energy Generated 7,130 99.8% 61,996 8.695 Previous adjustment – 0% 3,910 0.5484 Sale to IPPs (29) -0.41% (1,102) 37.7376 Transmission Losses (225) -3.16% – 0.2992 Net Delivered to DISCOs 6,876 96.43% 64,804 9.4254

On the basis of the CPPA-G data, an increase of Rs. 4.9917/kWh over the reference fuel charges as per the notified Annex-IV of the decision of NEPRA for XWDISCOs i.e. s. 4.4337/kWh, has been requested for the month of February 2024.