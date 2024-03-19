Power Firms Seek Rs. 4.99 Per Unit Tariff Hike for February Bills

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 19, 2024 | 11:18 am

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) has requested an increase of Rs. 4.99 per unit for February 2024 bills under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In this reference, the National Power Electric Regulatory Authority has arranged a public hearing on 28 March 2024.

ALSO READ

Pursuant to Section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act (XL of 1997) and the mechanism for monthly fuel price adjustment prescribed by NEPRA in the tariff determinations of XWDISCOs, the regulator may on a monthly basis make adjustments in the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges and policy guidelines as the federal government may issue and notify the adjusted tariff.

Based on CPPA-G data, total power produced with various sources of fuel in February was 7,130 GWh at Rs. 8.695 per unit i.e. Rs. 62 billion. Of this, 96.43 percent, or 6,876 GWh was delivered to DISCOs for Rs. 9.435 per unit (Rs. 64.8 billion).

X GWh % Millions Rs. Rs./kWh
Energy Generated 7,130 99.8% 61,996 8.695
Previous adjustment 0% 3,910 0.5484
Sale to IPPs (29) -0.41% (1,102) 37.7376
Transmission Losses (225) -3.16% 0.2992
Net Delivered to DISCOs 6,876 96.43% 64,804 9.4254

On the basis of the CPPA-G data, an increase of Rs. 4.9917/kWh over the reference fuel charges as per the notified Annex-IV of the decision of NEPRA for XWDISCOs i.e. s. 4.4337/kWh, has been requested for the month of February 2024.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Rules The Box Office Over ‘Dune: Part Two’
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>