Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Has a Flagship Grade Camera for $240

Right alongside Infinix, Realme has also announced its latest budget offering dubbed the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Stand-out features on this device include a capable main camera system for a budget phone as well as air gestures that let you navigate the phone from a distance.

Design and Display

The display size is 6.67 inches and it features 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate on top of an AMOLED panel. But unlike the Infinix Note 40, this phone has a flat screen and frame, but a similar centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The fingerprint scanner is of the optical kind and it resides underneath the screen.

Internals and Software

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a similar chipset to the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, namely the Dimensity 7050 SoC (vs Dimensity 7020). Storage options vary between 128 GB and 256 GB, but there is only a single 8 GB RAM variant, expandable through the virtual RAM feature. There is no microSD card slot for storage expansion, however.

For software, you get Realme’s in-house Realme UI 5.0 working on top of Android 15. Realme has enabled Air Gestures on this software, which lets you browse through photo galleries, scroll videos, take screenshots, switch apps, and do more by just waving your hand in front of the screen without touching it.

Cameras

The main camera is quite capable thanks to its powerful Sony IMX890 sensor on a 50MP lens, which has been used on older generation flagship phones and some high-end devices. It has OIS support for steady shots and is paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera.

The selfie camera is a 1/3.0″ sensor working alongside a 16MP lens. Video recording capabilities are limited to 1080p 30 fps.

Battery and Pricing

Realme has never been shy of putting high fast charging numbers on its budget phones and the same goes for the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. It has 67W of fast wired charging on top of a 5,000 mAh battery which can fill it up from 0 to 50% in only 19 minutes.

The starting price of Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is $240 and the phone is available in Glass Green and Glass Gold color options.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications