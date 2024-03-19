The Future of Tech is Diverse: Confiz Fosters Inclusion for Women Leaders on International Women’s Day

Confiz, a global, fast-growing IT company, proudly celebrated International Women’s Day 2024 under the theme #InspireInclusion. The event aimed to celebrate diversity and empower women not only on International Women’s Day but also beyond while fostering a culture of inclusion and empowerment within the organization.

As part of the International Women’s Day celebration, Confiz organized a motivational session featuring Sanam Sheikh, VP of Business Operations and Customer Experience at Jazz, under the initiative EmpowerU led by the Learning and Development team at Confiz.

EmpowerU is a recently launched program that focuses on empowering women within Confiz by equipping them with the necessary skills to advance into leadership positions.

The session centered on addressing challenges commonly faced by women in the workplace, providing strategies to navigate the corporate world confidently, and empowering women to seize opportunities with assurance and determination.

Affan Aijaz, Head of People and Culture of Confiz expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating: “International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the achievements of women and reflect on the progress made towards gender equality. At Confiz, we are committed to creating an inclusive and empowering environment where every woman has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

In addition, Kashif Manzoor, CEO of Confiz, conducted an interactive session, addressing challenges and emphasizing creating a space where women can lead, inspire, and empower within the organization while fostering a culture of inclusion. Furthermore, to appreciate the extraordinary contributions of women at Confiz and celebrate their accomplishments, Confiz sent gifts to all its female employees across its global offices.

Furthermore, to highlight its commitment to fostering inclusion and empowering women, the Confiz sent a team of female employees to attend the PSTB Women in Business and Leadership Conference (WIBCON) at Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore.

The conference focused on empowering female leaders in the workplace and sharing best practices for their growth. The insightful panel discussions and motivational talks provided invaluable knowledge, support, and inspiration to Confiz’s female employees and served as a great opportunity to connect with women leaders in the industry.