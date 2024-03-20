Chairman PTA Has Nothing to Say About X Blockage in Pakistan

Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), (retired) Major General Hafiz Rahman, has expressed his stance regarding the suspension of social media platform X in Pakistan.

Speaking on a private television program, Chairman PTA Major General (Retired) Hafiz Rahman stated that the Ministry of Interior has not issued any directives regarding the suspension of X, but someone should take responsibility for the matter.

He said that in the country, directives for the suspension of social media platforms always come from the Ministry of Interior, these are the rules. When asked, he said that they currently have nothing in writing regarding the suspension of X.

Chairman PTA Major General (Retired) Hafiz Rahman said that they will take up the matter of X suspension with the Ministry of Interior, and confusion regarding it should be resolved.

Chairman PTA said, “I ask my staff that my internet is working, I don’t have any VPN, so what is this confusion?” He said that efforts are being made to clear up confusion regarding this matter.

He further said that on February 8, on election day, a meeting was held at the office of Aftab Durrani in the morning at 5. All security agencies were present in that meeting, and there were concerns about what could happen. Chairman PTA said that at that time we received orders to shut down the internet, so we had also tweeted about it officially.

Social media platform X has been suspended in Pakistan for the past month. X’s service has been restored for 10 to 15 minutes at various times over the past month. Pakistani users are using VPNs to access the micro-blogging platform.