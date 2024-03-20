Dow University Launches Locally Manufactured Anti-Rabies Vaccine

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has introduced an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) called “Dow Rab” in a major relief to individuals bitten by dogs in Sindh.

According to reports, around one million individuals in Pakistan suffer from stray dog bites annually, resulting in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 deaths due to rabies.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad has highlighted the need for more than 2 million doses of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) every year in the country, with a significant portion being imported from India.

Pakistan has been facing a severe shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) due to pricing disputes. According to the importers, the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar warrants a rise in the prices of vaccines and other biological products.

However, regulatory authorities’ reluctance to increase prices has contributed to worsening the shortage crisis. As per the officials, DowRab has been manufactured with imported raw materials.

They added that it will not just help address the shortage of ARV but also be accessible to the dog bite victims with a simple phone call. The officials further stated that the vaccine can be delivered in just 48 hours following the initial contact.

In the first stage, the facility has been launched in Sindh, with plans to extend it to other parts of the country soon.