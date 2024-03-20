Faysal Bank and Womenza Pakistan Collaborate to Empower Freelancers

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), the leading Islamic Bank of Pakistan, has partnered with Womenza Pakistan to facilitate freelancers across Pakistan. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both the organisations to foster economic independence and inclusivity, particularly among women freelancers.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent officials from both organizations.

FBL also offers a Burraq Freelancer Digital Account providing seamless digital account opening, along with a foreign currency digital account, and a host of value-added services.

Expressing his inclination to further strengthen the thriving freelance sector of Pakistan, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank Limited, Mr. Amin ur Rahman stated: “We are delighted to join forces with Womenza Pakistan to empower women freelancers, a dynamic and growing segment of our economy. At Faysal Bank, we believe in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and this collaboration will provide freelancers with the essential support to thrive in today’s digital landscape.”

Present on the occasion, Co-Founder, Womenza Pakistan, Ms. Aiman Sami commented: “At Womenza Pakistan, we are dedicated to empowering female freelancers and equipping them with the skills and resources needed to succeed in the digital economy. Our partnership with Faysal Bank marks an important milestone in our journey to create a more inclusive and supportive ecosystem for freelancers, particularly women, by combining financial empowerment with skill development and mentorship, with the added bonus of Islamic finance.”

This collaboration between Faysal Bank and Womenza Pakistan marks a pivotal step towards creating a more empowered and resilient freelance community, driving positive change and economic growth across Pakistan.