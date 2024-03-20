Huawei Nova 12’s Budget Variants Go Global

Huawei’s recently announced Nova 12 series consists of both high-end variants as well as budget counterparts. The affordable phones in the series have just reached the global market, but sadly, most of them are just rehashes of older generations.

The phones going international are the Nova 12i, Nova 12s, and Nova 12 SE. Pricing and availability details will be revealed for each region separately.

Huawei Nova 12i

Sporting a 6.7-inch LCD boasting 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the Huawei Nova 12i delivers a smooth scrolling experience. Notably, the device features flat sides, with the fingerprint scanner seamlessly integrated into the power key on the right-hand side, positioned below the volume rocker.

Under the hood, it houses an LTE-only Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and is available in storage options of either 128 GB or 256 GB.

Turning to its imaging capabilities, the device features a prominent circular camera module on the rear, housing a primary 108MP f/1.9 snapper, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor and a single LED flash. Meanwhile, for selfies, an 8MP sensor resides within a punch hole on the front.

Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, the Nova 12i offers support for 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology, capable of charging the battery to 62% in just 30 minutes. As an international device, the Nova 12i operates on EMUI 14, built upon the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

Huawei presents the Nova 12i in vibrant Green and classic Black color options, with the retail package including the 40W adapter for added convenience.

Huawei Nova 12s

Nearly a year following the debut of the Huawei Nova 11 series, the standard variant of this lineup has now launched globally under a different moniker. While the hero color of the previous series was Bright Green, the Nova 12s introduces a new signature hue, Blue, for the Nova 12 lineup.

Measuring below 7mm in thickness, the Nova 12s boasts a remarkable 60MP front-facing camera for capturing highly detailed selfies. On the rear, it houses a camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide camera, complemented by laser focus and a color temperature sensor.

Under the hood, the Nova 12s is driven by a Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. Operating on EMUI 14, this device has the same OS as its siblings.

Huawei Nova 12 SE

Similar to the Nova 12s, the situation with the Nova 12 SE remains unchanged, with Huawei opting to retain the same hero color. Despite this, the device continues to offer reliable specs, powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and featuring a 6.67-inch OLED display, along with a triple 108MP camera setup on the rear.

Originally launched as the Nova 11 SE, the Huawei Nova 12 SE offers a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 66W charging capabilities. The global variant offers 8 GB of RAM and a choice between 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. It operates on EMUI 14 rather than HarmonyOS.

