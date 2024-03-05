Huawei P70’s Bizarre Camera Design Leaked

Huawei P70 has been somewhat absent from recent rumor discussions, with the last substantial update on the P70 series emerging back in January, shedding light on some essential specifications.

However, now a new leak surfaced courtesy of the renowned tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’, unveiling a series of cases tailored for the Huawei P70. Check out the leaked images below.

According to the tipster, these cases are third-party and distinctly showcase modifications for the camera island design of the P70 series. The arrangement positions the three cameras in a somewhat symmetrical triangle formation, with the primary 50MP camera presumably housed within the largest ring, while the other two likely serve as telephoto and ultrawide units. Additionally, the horizontal opening appears to be designated for either a dual-tone LED flash or a combination of LED flash and autofocus-assisting laser.

In line with earlier speculations, reports suggest that the primary camera may feature a 50MP OmniVision OV50H sensor equipped with variable aperture, while the ultrawide camera is anticipated to utilize a 50MP Sony IMX989 shooter. Furthermore, the telephoto camera is rumored to boast 50MP capabilities with 4x optical zoom.

There is no word on the Huawei P70’s launch date yet and it is difficult to predict one since Huawei’s roadmap of phone launches has been off track ever since the US sanctions came into place. The Huawei P60 series came out in 2023 while the P50 lineup before that came in 2021.

However, since Huawei has been actively launching phones again, we can expect to hear more details about a launch date soon.