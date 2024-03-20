Sony Indirectly Confirms PlayStation 5 Pro Leaks

Earlier this week, leaks surrounding the PlayStation 5 Pro suggested that Sony’s next big console update will be leaps ahead in terms of ray tracing and rendering performance. Now Sony itself has indirectly confirmed these reports by launching an internal investigation for these leaks.

Despite the ongoing leaks, Sony has opted to remain tight-lipped and has not officially acknowledged the existence of a PS5 Pro. But the leaks over the past few months have painted a very detailed picture of what to expect.

According to these leaks, the PS5 Pro is expected to get a memory bandwidth improvement, which would take it up to 28% higher than the standard PS5. The console’s CPU will be able to boost its clock speeds, similar to gaming PC CPUs thanks to a new “CPU High Frequency Mode.” This would boost clock speeds by up to 10% but at the slight cost of GPU power. It could be helpful in CPU-intensive video games, like Overwatch 2.

The audio segment could also experience an upgrade, featuring enhanced performance in convolution reverb and FFT/IFFT processing, attributed to a boosted Audio Co-Processor (ACV) running frequency.

However, more recent leaks have pointed toward more impressive upgrades such as a 45% improvement in rendering performance and up to 2 to 3 times improvement in ray tracing, which sounds remarkable on paper. The ray tracing performance may even reach 4 times higher in select cases, as per the leak. This is because the PS5 Pro is rumored to generate 33.5 Teraflops of processing power.

AI enhancements are on the table as well which will bring along features such as “Spectral Super Resolution” (PSSR) technology for hitting higher FPS at high resolutions, including 4K 120 FPS as well as even 8K 60 FPS. These are clearly big numbers and we would advise taking them with a grain of salt until real-life performance is revealed.