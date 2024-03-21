Chairman HEC Asks Governor Punjab to Stop Acting VCs From Misusing Power

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has addressed concerns regarding alleged misuse of authority by acting vice-chancellors across various universities in Punjab.

Numerous complaints have been lodged accusing these acting VCs of exceeding their prescribed mandates, abusing their powers, and making decisions beyond their designated purview.

In response to these grievances, the HEC has communicated its stance to the Governor of Punjab through a formal letter.

Emphasizing the need for strict measures, the HEC advocates for curtailing the authority of acting VCs, particularly in matters pertaining to significant policy formulation and financial decisions.

HEC Chairman, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, articulated, “Any endeavors by acting VCs to alter decisions previously endorsed by regular VCs will not be sanctioned.” Furthermore, Dr. Ahmed underscored the precarious situation exacerbated by the absence of permanent vice-chancellors in 28 universities across Punjab. He lamented that such vacancies compromise the principles of good governance and the overall quality of education within these institutions.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Dr. Ahmed revealed, “More than half of Punjab’s universities are operating without permanent vice-chancellors.” To address this void in leadership, he urged the expeditious appointment of regular vice-chancellors in Punjab’s universities as a critical measure to restore effective governance and uphold educational standards.