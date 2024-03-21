Australia Imposes New and Tougher Rules for Study Visas

Australia is taking decisive steps to tighten visa regulations for foreign students, effective this week, in response to the soaring migration numbers that are straining the country’s rental market.

The surge in migration levels, as per official records, has prompted the government to impose stricter English language requirements for both student and graduate visas. Moreover, authorities will wield greater authority to suspend educational institutions found violating regulations concerning the recruitment of international students.

ALSO READ Fake Wing Commander of PAF Lands in Karachi Jail

Clare O’Neil, the Home Affairs Minister, underscored that these measures are integral to curbing migration rates and rectifying deficiencies within the current system. A pivotal component of the new regulations is the introduction of a “genuine student test,” designed to deter individuals primarily seeking employment opportunities in Australia. Additionally, more stringent “no further stay” conditions will be applied to visitor visas to discourage prolonged stays.

Last year, the government initiated the reversal of COVID-era concessions, such as unlimited working hours for international students, with the objective of halving migrant intake over a two-year period.

The surge in migration, a consequence of relaxed border controls post-pandemic, has strained the rental market, exacerbating preexisting housing shortages.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed a staggering 60% increase in net immigration, reaching a record 548,800 individuals in the year ending September 30, 2023, surpassing figures from the previous year.

ALSO READ Chairman HEC Asks Governor Punjab to Stop Acting VCs From Misusing Power

This influx, predominantly driven by students hailing from India, China, and the Philippines, has expanded the labor pool, mitigating wage pressures but exacerbating housing challenges.

Minister O’Neil highlighted a decline in migration levels subsequent to government interventions, with recent international student visa grants plummeting by 35% compared to the previous year. These regulatory adjustments aim to strike a balance in migration levels while alleviating pressures on the housing and labor markets in Australia.