Google Brings You Special Experiences for a More Meaningful Ramadan

More than one billion Muslims worldwide commence the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting that lasts from dawn to dusk, during this month. Pakistanis also observe Ramadan in a variety of ways.

With Google, Pakistanis can enjoy diverse and distinctive Ramadan experiences to focus on and celebrate this holy month, maintain friendships, and spend quality time with their families regardless of their location.

Fashion-Lovers Can Shop for What They See and Like

There has always been a tradition of introducing new looks, whether it be to house decorations, recipes, or fashion. You can use your phone’s camera to search for a delectable dessert that you tried at a friend’s house, as well as the next favorite dress to purchase and wear on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Launch the Google application on your mobile device and select the camera icon. Simply capture an image or screenshot, and Google Lens will return with results that are identical or comparable, allowing you to shop from them or find inspiration elsewhere.

Foodies Can Search for Their Next Favorite Recipe to Try

The food is the tastiest tradition of Ramadan. Following a day of fasting, families convene in the evening to partake in break-the-fast meals. If you are a foodie with the intention of enhancing your cooking abilities through experimentation during Ramadan, then feel free to delve into a variety of international dishes.

Simply enter the dish’s name, followed by the word “recipe” into Google Search to retrieve a list of recipes that will provide you with ideas and guidance on how to prepare each dish to perfection.

Utilize Google Play to enlighten oneself with religious online lectures and delectable recipes while spending quality time during the holy month. Aside from fasting, you have the opportunity to learn, explore, and develop spiritually during this month by exploring relevant content available online.

Plan Your Travel for Eid-ul-Fitr

Amidst the holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr, it is customary for Pakistanis to set off on travels to visit relatives living in various cities or towns. The motivation is to unite in rejoicing the holidays, foster stronger familial connections, and celebrate the occasion collectively.

Google Maps provides pertinent data, including the whereabouts of permanent and temporary facilities such as gas stations, vehicle repair shops, mosques, and rest areas; toll rates; and functionalities that enable a much more relaxing road trip.

As a Traveler, You Can Search for Qibla Wherever You Are

To help you answer another top question, “What’s the direction of the Qibla?”- Qibla Finder, a web app that uses augmented reality to show you the direction of the Qibla wherever you are in the world. We’ve enabled offline usage and a shortcut to add Qibla Finder to your Android homescreen, so you can locate Mecca when you’re on the move.

Interests, hobbies, and lifestyles undergo constant change; this contributes to fresh inquiries, particularly during significant dates such as this holy month. Google has not only curated a number of unique experiences, but is also assisting you in discovering ways to incorporate your Ramadan interests into the holiday’s traditions.

We wish you and your loved ones happiness and that this year Google features assist you in locating the information you require to fully appreciate this exceptional month.