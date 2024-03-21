Gul Ahmed Textile to Install 17.1 MW Rooftop Solar Plant

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 6:20 pm

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited Thursday announced its plan to install 17.1 MW rooftop solar plant.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that its Board of Directors has accorded approval to sign Term Sheet with K Solar (Private) Limited in respect of 17.1 MW on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis on the roof top of the manufacturing facility of the company.

The notice said that the he Project is expected to come live by Q1 2025.

The company’s current installed solar capacity stands at 0.5 MW and 1.4 MW is under installation phase. After this project, the solar installed capacity will stand at 19 MW.

The company further said that the initiative will play a key role in cost savings and underscores its proactive efforts to diversify its energy portfolio, enhance operational efficiencies, and mitigate long-term energy risks.

