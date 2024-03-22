Chief Justice LHC Takes Action Against District and Session Judges With Poor Performance

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan has ordered the transfer of 25 district and session judges.

Furthermore, session judges from 9 districts have been ordered to report to the Lahore High Court due to poor performance.

The transferred District and Sessions Judges must report to their new postings by March 25th, the Chief Justice directed. Following Chief Justice Malik Shahzad’s approval, a notification has been issued in this regard.

The following appointments have been made:

Abdul Rahim as District and Sessions Judge Fazalabad, Abdul Razzaq as District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi, Naseem Ahmad as District and Sessions Judge Toba Tek Singh, Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed as District and Sessions Judge Kasur, Muhammad Ata Rabbani as District and Sessions Judge Chakwal, Rehan Bashir as District and Sessions Judge Okara, Amir Salim Rana as District and Sessions Judge Gujrat, Qamar Sultan as District and Sessions Judge Rajanpur, Sajjad Hussain Sindhar as District and Sessions Judge Bhakkar, Malik Mushtaq Ahmed as District and Sessions Judge Muzaffargarh, and Amjad Nazir Chaudhry as District and Sessions Judge Vehari.

Sessions Judge Mohammad Yar Gondal has been appointed Senior Additional Registrar High Court Bahawalpur, Shazab Saeed as District and Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar, and Sessions Judge Multan Irfan Ahmad Saeed was removed for poor performance.

Sessions Judge Irfan Ahmed Saeed has been ordered to report to the Lahore High Court for further appointment. Furthermore, Session Judge Chakwal Shaukat Kamal and Session Judge Bahawalnagar Muhammad Arif Rana were removed, and they are directed to report to the LHC for further appointment.

Session Judge Bhakkar Muhammad Hafiz Hameed, Session Judge Okara Safdar Iqbal and Session Judge Kasur Muhammad Zafar Iqbal have also been ordered to report to the LHC for further appointment.