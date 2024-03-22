Major Stakeholders Reportedly Happy With Haroon Malik as Head of Pakistan Football NC

Pakistan’s football team faced a respectable loss to Asian Cup finalists, Jordan, at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on March 21 during the qualification stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The men in green showcased resilience as they remained defiant throughout the 90 minutes in the third match of Group G in the World Cup Qualifiers – Round 2.

It was a game where Pakistan’s thrashing was expected but they remained solid in defense and were much more organized than they were against Tajikistan during their 6-1 defeat in the last match.

According a credible source, “FIFA and the government, both, are happy with the developments happening during the tenure of the Pakistan Football Federation – Normalization Committee.”

The officials sitting in powerful positions are satisfied with the bigger picture as Pakistan qualified for the 2nd round of a World Cup qualifier for the first time in its existence under the leadership of Haroon Malik.

“A nation-wide football league is on the cards, but some patience is required,” as the official revealed that the theoretical work is complete while the implementation will be done during the nine-month extension, recently, given by FIFA to the PFF NC.

The critics have called out NC for delaying the process of electing the national football federation. The chairperson has been given term extensions to fulfill his mandate, but the opposers believe that he has been slow in the implementation.