Earn Over Rs. 23 Lac Monthly Salary in These 15 US Companies Offering Remote Jobs

Finding jobs in 2024 is hard, moving to the USA and get steady work is even more difficult. However, you can make $100,000 (Rs. 27,825,000) annually from the comfort of your home instead of moving to the States.

As remote work continues to surge in popularity, driven by factors like flexibility and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many professionals are seeking high-paying remote job opportunities. In response to this demand, several US companies are actively recruiting for remote positions with salaries exceeding $100,000 annually.

According to recent data, there has been a significant increase in searches for remote work options over the past few years, reflecting a growing interest in flexible employment arrangements. This trend has only intensified in 2024, with more individuals prioritizing remote work as a key factor in their job search criteria.

In light of this, we have compiled a list of 15 US companies that are currently hiring for remote positions offering six-figure salaries. These opportunities span various industries, including technology, sales, management, and more, providing a diverse range of options for job seekers seeking lucrative remote employment.

Here are some examples of companies and the remote US job positions they are offering:

A+E Networks

Senior Director, Advertising Sales and Research Counsel, Legal and Business Affairs

Senior Manager, Participations

Ad Hoc

Business Analyst

Software Engineer III—Front End

Bloomerang

Senior Software Engineer

Manager, Sales

Braze

Manager, Global IT Infrastructure

Account Executive, Enterprise

Brightwheel

Business Operations Manager

Senior Manager, Corporate Finance and Strategy

Checkr

Vice President, Engineering

Principal Solutions Engineer—Presales

Cotiviti

Content Solutions Analyst I

Senior End User Computing Engineer

CVS Health

React Development Engineer III

Associate Manager, Clinical Health Services

ICF

Lead Automation Test Engineer

Project Manager, Survey Research

Jenzabar

Principal Application Programmer

Paychex

Sales Planning and Operations Manager—Professional Employer Organization

Solution Architect I

Paylocity

Lead, People Analytics

Senior Cloud Security Architect

Pinterest

Director, Business Development

Senior Technical Program Manager, Core and Ads

Starbucks

Labor Relations Business Partner Senior

Security Architect

Vox Media

Marketing Strategist

Concert Operations Manager

While the majority of these remote job opportunities are in tech, sales, and management, they offer a wide range of possibilities for individuals with diverse skill sets and backgrounds. Whether you’re an experienced software engineer, a seasoned sales professional, or a skilled project manager, there are remote job opportunities available that offer competitive salaries and the flexibility to work from anywhere.

To increase your chances of securing one of these high-paying remote positions, it’s essential to continuously develop relevant skills, tailor your resume to highlight your experiences and achievements, leverage your professional network, showcase your expertise, and prepare for interviews by highlighting your leadership potential and problem-solving abilities.

By following these strategies and actively seeking out remote job opportunities, you can position yourself for success in today’s remote work landscape while enjoying the benefits of flexibility, autonomy, and competitive compensation.