Earn Over Rs. 23 Lac Monthly Salary in These 15 US Companies Offering Remote Jobs

Finding jobs in 2024 is hard, moving to the USA and get steady work is even more difficult. However, you can make $100,000 (Rs. 27,825,000) annually from the comfort of your home instead of moving to the States.
As remote work continues to surge in popularity, driven by factors like flexibility and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many professionals are seeking high-paying remote job opportunities. In response to this demand, several US companies are actively recruiting for remote positions with salaries exceeding $100,000 annually.
According to recent data, there has been a significant increase in searches for remote work options over the past few years, reflecting a growing interest in flexible employment arrangements. This trend has only intensified in 2024, with more individuals prioritizing remote work as a key factor in their job search criteria.
In light of this, we have compiled a list of 15 US companies that are currently hiring for remote positions offering six-figure salaries. These opportunities span various industries, including technology, sales, management, and more, providing a diverse range of options for job seekers seeking lucrative remote employment.
Here are some examples of companies and the remote US job positions they are offering:
A+E Networks
Senior Director, Advertising Sales and Research Counsel, Legal and Business Affairs
Senior Manager, Participations
Ad Hoc
Business Analyst
Software Engineer III—Front End
Bloomerang
Senior Software Engineer
Manager, Sales
Braze
Manager, Global IT Infrastructure
Account Executive, Enterprise
Brightwheel
Business Operations Manager
Senior Manager, Corporate Finance and Strategy
Checkr
Vice President, Engineering
Principal Solutions Engineer—Presales
Cotiviti
Content Solutions Analyst I
Senior End User Computing Engineer
CVS Health
React Development Engineer III
Associate Manager, Clinical Health Services
ICF
Lead Automation Test Engineer
Project Manager, Survey Research
Jenzabar
Principal Application Programmer
Paychex
Sales Planning and Operations Manager—Professional Employer Organization
Solution Architect I
Paylocity
Lead, People Analytics
Senior Cloud Security Architect
Director, Business Development
Senior Technical Program Manager, Core and Ads
Starbucks
Labor Relations Business Partner Senior
Security Architect
Vox Media
Marketing Strategist
Concert Operations Manager
While the majority of these remote job opportunities are in tech, sales, and management, they offer a wide range of possibilities for individuals with diverse skill sets and backgrounds. Whether you’re an experienced software engineer, a seasoned sales professional, or a skilled project manager, there are remote job opportunities available that offer competitive salaries and the flexibility to work from anywhere.
To increase your chances of securing one of these high-paying remote positions, it’s essential to continuously develop relevant skills, tailor your resume to highlight your experiences and achievements, leverage your professional network, showcase your expertise, and prepare for interviews by highlighting your leadership potential and problem-solving abilities.
By following these strategies and actively seeking out remote job opportunities, you can position yourself for success in today’s remote work landscape while enjoying the benefits of flexibility, autonomy, and competitive compensation.